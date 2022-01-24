Notes on Hangman Page and Paige

– While speaking to the Good Morning Washington, AEW Champion “Hangman” Adam Page suggested that its unlikely he will compete in this year’s Royal Rumble Match however he didn’t totally rule it out. He said “Erm, no, probably won’t be in the Royal Rumble. Don’t rule me out, but probably not. I like to keep my Saturdays open to be with family instead.”

– Paige has recently taken to Twitter and revealed that would be up for returning to WWE TV to once again be a General Manager. She posted the tweet with an attached gif of Rowan Atkinson waving.