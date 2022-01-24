NJPW postpones four live events this week

In accordance with event policy regarding elevated temperatures or close contacts among personnel, NJPW has arrived at the decision to cancel or postpone four live events this week. Touring is scheduled to resume February 6. Statementhttps://t.co/ZuOgSL3Ntu #njgolden #njpw pic.twitter.com/gbw7tjC5sQ — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 24, 2022

Statement posted below:

Thank you for your support of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

With a number of wrestlers presenting elevated temperatures or being in close contact with same, and in accordance with event protocols, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the difficult decision to cancel or postpone remaining live events on the schedule for January.

We deeply apologise to fans for the inconvenience, disappointment and concern caused by this decision, and appreciate your understanding.

The cancelation affects the following three live events:

LEC Cleanpa! Presents new Year’s Golden Series

Tuesday January 25 Fukushima ・Toyota Crown Arena

Saturday January 29 Korakuen Hall

Sunday January 30 Ibaraki・Kamisu Bousai Arena

One event has been postponed:

Friday January 28, Aichi –> Monday April 18 Aichi ・Nagoya Congress Center Event Hall

All ticket holders are eligible to be refunded, with a refund process to be outlined before the end of January. Tickets for the Aichi event on January 28 are valid for April 18. For assistance, please fill a contact form here with the subject line ‘ticket inquiries’

Live touring is set to resume February 6 in Chiba, with February 7’s card live and in English from Korakuen Hall on NJPW World. Please keep checking NJPW’s official homepage and social media for the latest event information.