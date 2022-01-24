Foley reacts to Matt Cardona’s choice of attire during GCW show

Last night during THE WRLD ON GCW pay-per-view, Matt Cardona wore a red flannel shirt with “F*ck Mick Foley” written on the back and was welcomed with several middle fingers along the way to the ring.

Addressing Cardona’s choice of attire from the show, the WWE Hall Of Famer said that he’s happy that Cardona managed to reinvent himself after being let go by WWE and has since become one of the most valuable and enjoyable assets to watch in the wrestling industry. He said that when one leaves a major company, you have two options: either keep doing what you’re doing or else reinvent yourself, and that’s the option that Cardona took.

“Knowing that I’m playing just a small part in that reinvention…a tiny part…well, that makes me happy,” Foley said. “And in conclusion, f*ck Matt Cardona.”