Bruce Prichard: McMahon shows no signs of slowing down

On the latest edition of the Something To Wrestle With podcast, Bruce Prichard spoke about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon continuing to run the company, and how he doesn’t see McMahon slowing down anytime soon. Highlights can be found below.

Says he can’t imagine Vince not running WWE:

Yes [I always felt like Vince McMahon would continue running WWE past the early 2000s]. Absolutely. Yeah, I can’t imagine him not doing it and I am sure that he will continue to do it probably for the next 25-to-30 years.

How Vince is showing no signs of slowing down:

His mom’s 101 and still going so, you know, he shows no signs of slowing down at all and he’s a freak of nature and it’s hard to imagine it without him and I don’t think that we’ll have to imagine it without him for a long, long time.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)