1/24/22 AEW Dark Elevation Results

Jan 24, 2022 - by Michael Riba

Mark Henry, Paul Wight, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Washington, D.C.

  1. Leyla Hirsch defeated Brittany Blake
  2. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) (w/Matt Hardy) defeated Action Andretti and Myles Hawkins
  3. Brandi Rhodes defeated Willow Nightingale
  4. Men of the Year (Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky) (w/Dan Lambert) defeated Logan Laroux and Mike Fowler
  5. Red Velvet defeated Janai Kai
  6. Santana and Ortiz defeated Breaux Keller and Goldy
  7. Ruby Soho and Thunder Rosa defeated Leva Bates and Jordan Blade
  8. Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks defeated Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal

Post Category: AEW, News, Results

