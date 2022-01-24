1/24/22 AEW Dark Elevation Results
Mark Henry, Paul Wight, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Washington, D.C.
- Leyla Hirsch defeated Brittany Blake
- Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) (w/Matt Hardy) defeated Action Andretti and Myles Hawkins
- Brandi Rhodes defeated Willow Nightingale
- Men of the Year (Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky) (w/Dan Lambert) defeated Logan Laroux and Mike Fowler
- Red Velvet defeated Janai Kai
- Santana and Ortiz defeated Breaux Keller and Goldy
- Ruby Soho and Thunder Rosa defeated Leva Bates and Jordan Blade
- Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks defeated Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal