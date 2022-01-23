UFC 276 set for same day as WWE’s Money In The Bank, both in Las Vegas

The UFC today announced that UFC 276 will take place on Saturday, July 2 from Las Vegas, the same day as WWE’s Money In The Bank also from Las Vegas.

UFC 276 will be the culmination of the yearly UFC International Fight Week which will be held from Monday, June 27 through Sunday, July 3. The T-Mobile Arena will play host to UFC 276 on pay-per-view.

The UFC will also host the 2022 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony during the week.

This year’s Money In The Bank will be live from the Allegiant Stadium, one of the four stadium shows for WWE this year. The Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Money In The Bank, and SummerSlam will all be held in stadiums.

The Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena are around 1.5 miles apart from each other, a good 30 minute walk away. Since the main UFC pay-per-view card starts late, it will be possible for WWE fans to also make it to the UFC show in time to catch the majority of the main card.