Fightful is reporting that The IInspiration (formerly The IIconics) were offered spots in the Women’s Rumble match but they turned the offer down.

It was noted that Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) and Jess McKay (Billie Kay) are happy with their current path and they did not feel that it was the right time to return to WWE. Lee and McKay are the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions.