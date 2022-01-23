Shotzi issues public statement regarding deleted tweet 

On Friday night, Shotzi sent out a message on Twitter that read as follows…

“Woah. I ate meatloaf last night. RIP”

The tweet was quickly deleted as fans considered it to be in poor taste following the death of singer Meat Loaf. On Sunday afternoon, Shotzi issued a public statement regarding the deleted tweet…

“I honestly was not trying to make a joke about Meatloaf’s passing. I legitimately made a meatloaf on Thursday while listening to ‘paradise by the dashboard light’ on repeat so I was shocked by the coincidence and impulsively posted about it. I took down the post immediately within a few minutes because I quickly realized it was disrespectful and insensitive when in reality I am actually a huge fan. This has really consumed me and I feel very gross. I’m genuinely sorry to the friends and family that saw that post. I cant stop thinking about how that might have made anyone close to him feel. “