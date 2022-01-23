ROH teasing a “major announcement” this week

Kevin Eck teased this week via the Ring of Honor website that a “major announcement” is going to be revealed this week.

It was noted that this news will excite “anyone who has ever been an ROH fan” once announced.

ROH’s Supercard of Honor XV set for this April. It was announced that Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham to crown the Undisputed ROH World Champion will headline the Supercard of Honor event.

Supercard of Honor XV will mark ROH’s return from a hiatus. The event is scheduled for Friday, April 1 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. The only match announced as of this writing is Bandido vs. Gresham.