Moxley shows up unannounced at Northeast Wrestling’s Wrestlefest event in NY

Former AEW World champion Jon Moxley showed up unannounced at the Northeast Wrestling Wrestlefest 26 live event yesterday night, held in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Mox opened the show and wrestled Channing Thomas in the first match of the card. He was in New York originally for the Game Changer Wrestling show which will take place tonight at the Hammerstein Ballroom where he will defend the GCW title against Homicide.

This Wrestlefest show was the same show which was headlined by Bully Ray and NZO taking on Adam Scherr and Erick Redbeard. Earlier this week, Bully Ray criticized Moxley for not apologizing to fans for missing months of appearances for AEW when he entered into rehab.

His unjust criticism was met with a wave of backlash online, especially from Moxley’s wife Renee Paquette and also former WWE Divas champion Paige.