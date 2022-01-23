Killer Kross on disappointment over his Raw run

Killer Kross knows there was a lot of disappointment surrounding his time on WWE Raw, and he shared his thoughts on that in a new interview. Kross appeared on the Wrassle Rap podcast for an interview and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On what he learned during his time in WWE: “I learned so much in my entire experience with that company, with NXT and the main roster, I feel like a more complete version of myself actually going through that entire experience. There were different challenges on the main roster than there were in NXT. One of them, and this might not translate to a lot of people but this is like, just having your times changed when you’re out there. And that happened pretty frequently. Having the confidence to go out there and perform live while the entire world is watching, and change things on the fly when somebody else’s life is completely in your hands. There’s just a lot going on.”

On disappointment regarding his main roster run: “I knew that people were going to understand, this is not a misstep of my accord. I didn’t really inherit the situation as, say, I walked out on the indies as Psycho Doink the Clown. Like, imagine Sid Vicious with the Doink Mask on and just walking out and people are going, ‘What’s going on here?’ You know what I mean? Like, you’re on the independents so you can’t be like, ‘You know, somebody told me to do it.’ It was your idea, and with this particular situation wasn’t and I knew that was going to be very transparent.”