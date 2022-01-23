Eric Bischoff responds to fan that calls him a sell out

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff appeared on Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Following the FOX Network broadcast, Bischoff responded to a user on Twitter who called Bischoff a “sellout.”

The fan tweeted to the former WCW President, “@EBischoff you’re sell-out too whoever ever gives you money ur a joke to me Eric n a loser makes money off his name u don’t care about wrestling.”

Bischoff later responded, “And your grasp of grammar/spelling reflects a sad prospect of your future. I’m good with my life, and hope the best for your.”

The same person also tweeted, “Eric biggest money hungry guy ever wwe fired him then he went aew then now he’s back on wwe lol” Bischoff later responded again, “I’m a mercenary.”

After Bischoff’s 83 Weeks podcast co-host, Conrad Thompson, tweeted a photo of Bischoff sitting in catering during the show, Bischoff tweeted back, “Nothing like @wwe catering!” You can view Bischoff’s tweets and comments below: