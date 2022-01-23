Doudrop says she’s been waiting 15 years to face Becky Lynch

“I’ve been waiting 15 years for this match. Way back when I first started training in a little warehouse in Linwood, Scotland, there really wasn’t many experienced girls in the UK wrestling scene at all. There was me, Nikki Storm – who had also just started out – down in England we had Mischief and Erin Angel and then over in Ireland we had Miss Rebecca Knox. We were very aware of Becky at the time. Even back then she was at the top of her game. She was the girl our trainers were trying to get in and have matches with us so we could learn from her, get some kind of experience. But, sadly, unbeknownst to us at the time, she was just packing up things there to move over to the U.S. We made efforts to get her over but it just didn’t work out. So 15 long years later, here we are. It’s one big ass circle to go in, but we got there.”

source: TalkSport