Bron Breakker and Gunther to travel for Royal Rumble

PWInsider is reporting that both NXT champion Bron Breakker and Gunther, the man formerly known as Walter, are being flown to St Louis this weekend for the Royal Rumble.

Being there doesn’t necessarily mean that they will be part of the Royal Rumble match itself but with coronavirus around, you never know who might be taken out in the last day and replacements will certainly be needed as a contingency.

If he appears, this would not be the first main roster appearance for the former NXT UK champion Gunther, as when he was still Walter, he showed up at a Raw in the United Kingdom back in 2019 to challenge Seth Rollins. On the other hand, Breakker is still relatively new and this would be his first time on a non-NXT show.