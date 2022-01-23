1/22/22 WWE house results from Corbin, KY
WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Corbin, Kentucky featuring The Bloodline in action and more. The full results from the show are below, courtesy of Fightful:
* AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory
* Omos defeated Montez Ford
* WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Alpha Academy defeated The Dirty Dogs
* Bobby Lashley defeated Kofi Kingston
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch defeated Doudrop, Bianca Belair, & Liv Morgan
* Roman Reigns & The Usos defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins & Big E