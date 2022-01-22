UFC taps Dwayne Johnson’s Project Rock as official global footwear partner

The Rock’s association with Under Armor, titled Project Rock, has signed up to be the official global footwear partner of the UFC.

“Starting this electrifying weekend at #UFC270 NGANNOU vs GANE, all UFC athletes & their teams will rep my innovative Project Rock training shoe,” Dwayne Johnson wrote in a post on social media.

Johnson noted that every walk to the iconic Octagon by a UFC fighter is fueled with passion, mana and the deep desire to establish their dominance and legacy.

“Being ‘the hardest worker in the room’ isn’t just a catchy slogan. It’s my life. But it’s not just my life. It’s the life and soul of every man and woman that competes in the UFC. THEY are the hardest workers in the room. THEY are the ones who walk the walk. THEY are champions,” he continued.

Johnson added that he’s honored to serve the incredible athletes along their journey as they build their legacy.