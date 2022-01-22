Smackdown rating for 01/21/2022

Jan 22, 2022 - by Colin Vassallo

Friday Night Smackdown did 2,136,000 viewers in the overnight ratings, up 77,000 viewers from last week’s overnight. Last week’s show eventually ended with 2,174,000 viewers when the final number came in on Monday.

The first hour started with 2,145,000 viewers and then dropped slightly to 2,127,000 viewers in the second hour. The show did a 0.6 in the 18-49 demo, up from last week and tied first with Shark Tank for the night.

