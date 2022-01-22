Shotzi Blackheart deletes Meatloaf Tweet people were offended by

Legendary singer and actor Meat Loaf passed away yesterday at the age of 74. Many people took to social media to eulogize him, but it was WWE’s Shotzi Blackheart that ended up getting backlash for hers. In a post that she has since deleted, she wrote:

Woah. I ate meatloaf last night. RIP.

There were some who suspected that this was a reference to The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Meat Loaf’s character Eddie dies in that movie and is served to the guests at dinner, with jokes made in the movie and during the audience participation at screenings. Even if that was what she was referring to, there were many who felt the joke was ill-timed at best. You can see some reactions below. Shotzi has yet to address the tweet.