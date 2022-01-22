Peter Avalon reportly done with AEW

There were some question marks regarding Peter Avalon’s AEW status after he recently announced he’d be available for “all” independent bookings and dates moving forward. Leva Bates later claimed on Twitter that Avalon was still with AEW, but he was simply adding indie wrestling dates. However, that does not appear to be the case based on a new update from PWInsider.

According to PWInsider’s report, Avalon’s All Elite Wrestling contract has in fact expired. Avalon’s contract was reportedly among several deals that have or are going to expire over the course of the next few months. As noted, another one is Lio Rush, who announced that his AEW contract will expire on February 14.

The report noted that Avalon might still work with AEW on a “per appearance basis,” but that’s not yet confirmed. Avalon has been a part of the promotion since 2019.