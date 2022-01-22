Over 30,000 tickets now sold for the 2022 Royal Rumble

According to ticket tracking service WrestleTix, the Royal Rumble attendance has surpassed 30,000 so far with a few more thousand tickets available on sale.

The Dome at America’s Center has been configured to hold just over 34,000 seats for this event and WWE has sold a total of 31,598 tickets as of this week. When tickets went on sale, WWE moved over 20,000 tickets in October of last year and there was a buy one get one free offer for Christmas as well. Some ringside seats are available for $1,000 in the fourth row and further back. Tickets are being sold by Ticketmaster.com.

Less than half of The Dome will be used, with the ring moved towards one side rather than being in the center. The entrance is also weirdly set up on the longer side of the stadium with WWE opting for no stage and just an entrance way as it has done in the past couple of years for the Royal Rumble.

The Royal Rumble takes place in a week, on Saturday, January 29.