Notes on Mickie James and Mark Henry

Mickie James to Deliver “State of the Knockouts Division” Address Next Week

Mickie James will be addressing the state of the Knockouts division on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. It was announced on Thursday’s show that James, the current Knockouts Champion will be giving an address on the state of the division next week.

The segment is set for a couple of days before she will compete in WWE’s women’s Royal Rumble match. Impact airs next Thursday on AXS TV.

Mark Henry Reveals He May Need Shoulder Surgery, Recently Got Back in the Ring

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Mark Henry revealed that he recently got back in the ring for training and thinks he may need shoulder surgery. Henry signed with AEW last year as an analyst and trainer. It was hinted that he might wrestle there, but he has yet to do so.

He said: “I recently got in the ring and started working with the big guys. Right now, I’m still in pain. As your girl Janet said to me, ‘don’t get in there, in the ring, and lose your mind.’ I only know one way. I did get in there and lose my mind and I’m beat up. I think I’m gonna have to have surgery on my shoulder.“