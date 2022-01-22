Note on two AEW contracts set to expire soon

PWInsider Reports that two other wrestlers may be free agents soon, as both Brian Cage and Marko Stunt have deals expiring. There may be others with deals coming up that haven’t been revealed yet.

Stunt’s last appearance on AEW TV was in September. He hasn’t appeared at AEW events lately and hasn’t been mention. The Jurassic Express name has quietly been dropped, as Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus are credited under their usual ring names. Stunt has also auditioned for The Voice in recent weeks.

Cage, meanwhile, hasn’t wrestled since losing to Ricky Starks on an October episode of Dynamite. However, he has been backstage regularly during that time