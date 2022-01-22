Mick Foley spends a day with Terry Funk

Mick Foley is spending the day with his dear friend and a pro wrestling legend Terry Funk today. Funk has been battling some health issues, good to see him outside enjoying a beautiful day.

LUNCH WITH FUNK

I took a road trip to Amarillo to visit Terry Funk, talk about the old days, and enjoy some great BBQ.

28 years have passed between these two photos, but @TheDirtyFunker remains my idol and mentor. pic.twitter.com/tPia7MX2zz

— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 22, 2022