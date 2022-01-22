Mick Foley spends a day with Terry Funk

Jan 22, 2022 - by James Walsh

Mick Foley is spending the day with his dear friend and a pro wrestling legend Terry Funk today. Funk has been battling some health issues, good to see him outside enjoying a beautiful day.

