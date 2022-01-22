Michelle McCool talks about returning for the Royal Rumble

“I got a phone call from talent relations right about Christmas time. John Cone called and said, ‘We’re doing a Rumble, just wanted to gauge and see if you had any interest in doing it.’ I thought, ‘Ooof, we’re about to go to Colorado for ten days, which sets me back in my training, uhhhh, let me think about it. I’m very honored and flattered, let me see.’ I thought about it, talked it over with (Taker) and was like, ‘You don’t get this opportunity too much.’ I’m super grateful for it. It gives me a chance to show my daughter Kaia and son Colt that I’m a little scared, but you can be scared and still go out there and be brave and overcome challenges.’ That was the motivation behind it. I was like, ‘I’m gonna need your help and motivation, but mommy is scared. She knows he can do this, but I have to train hard, put in the work, let’s do it.’ That was my motivation.”

source: Wrestling Inc.a