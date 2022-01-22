Lio Rush departing All Elite Wrestling

Lio Rush has suddenly announced that his contract with AEW will be expiring on February 14 and will become a free agent.

Rush was in the news earlier this month after AEW President Tony Khan took a swipe at Big Swole following her departure from the company. Rush told Khan to apologize in a tweet and even wrote, “If nobody says something, then I will. Because this is f*cked up and now I’m pissed.”

He later issued a statement and said he had a talk with Khan and all was good. Well, it looks like it was anything but good.

The former WWE Cruiserweight champion signed with AEW in late September of last year after Khan actively tried to recruit him.