Jarrett, Bischoff, Summer Rae all appear on Smackdown

There were three surprise appearances on Friday Night Smackdown last night in the form of WWE Hall of Famers Jeff Jarrett, Eric Bischoff, and former Diva Summer Rae.

All three were in different segments, with Jarrett involved in a backstage skit with Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura, Bischoff returned from the Miz and Maryse wedding for a segment with Adam Pearce, and Summer Rae was shown at ringside during the Aliyah vs Natalya match.

Apart from that, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville also appeared to spoil Sami Zayn’s party, Kevin Owens from Raw was Seth Rollins’ tag team partner in the main event of the show, and former WWE champion Big E, also from Raw, was in Kofi’s corner in his match against Madcap Moss.

Both Summer Rae and Johnny Knoxville are part of the Royal Rumble matches next Saturday.