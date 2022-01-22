CM Punk on using ‘Cult of Personality’ as his entrance music

CM Punk recently discussed his use of “Cult of Personality” as an entrance them during a feature piece on AEW’s use of licensed music. Punk has been using the Living Coulour song for his entrance since 2011, and both he and Living Colour frontman Vernon Reid discussed the use of the song with SPIN. You can check out some highlights below:

Reid on Punk’s long association with the song: “What gets me is that it’s such a personal story of his connection with the song and the band. His Little League coach was totally hip, using ‘Cult’ as young CM Punk’s ‘get out on the field’ music in 89. They won their season’s championship! It stuck. We’re grateful.”

Punk on how the song represented him: “I was this guy the fans loved. So the song ‘Cult of Personality’ represents when there is a distinct individual who has such charisma, such personality, that they develop this following, and it’s really not anything more than a cult. And more often times than not, that person turns out to be very dangerous.”

On getting WWE to use the licensed song: “[jokingly] It had a lot to do with me swinging my big ol’ dick around and making them invest in me as a person.”

source: Spin.com