WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee with more build for the Royal Rumble.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s SmackDown and that’s a non-title Championship Contender’s match with Naomi and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

WWE is also teasing another confrontation between Seth Rollins and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for tonight’s show.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the show: