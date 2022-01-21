WWE remembers Meat Loaf

WWE has issued a statement on the passing of Meat Loaf (Michael Lee Aday).

The “Bat Out of Hell” singer passed away at the age of 74 on Thursday night, reportedly due to COVID-19 complications.

Meat Loaf appeared for WWE as the guest host of RAW on the May 10, 2010 episode from Pittsburgh. You can see clips from his segment with Randy Orton below, which included the singer taking the RKO.

WWE’s full statement on Meat Loaf’s passing can also be seen below: