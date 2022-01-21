WWE officials said to be disappointed with NXT 2.0

Jan 21, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Officials are said to be disappointed with the WWE NXT 2.0 brand in its first 4 months, according to a new report from @Wrestlevotes.

It was noted that officials thought more fans would have gravitated towards the newer Superstars quicker than they actually have.

“Could it just be too much, too fast? Either way I don’t expect any changes to the concept… just yet,” the report noted.

It was recently reported how the NXT creative team is no longer independent from the main roster, and now falls under Senior Vice President of Creative Writing Operations Christine Lubrano and Executive Director/Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard.

Stay tuned for more.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. Mackdeezy says:
    January 21, 2022 at 11:51 am

    I mean…. maybe thats why?

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Brandi Rhodes

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal