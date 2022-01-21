WWE officials said to be disappointed with NXT 2.0

Officials are said to be disappointed with the WWE NXT 2.0 brand in its first 4 months, according to a new report from @Wrestlevotes.

It was noted that officials thought more fans would have gravitated towards the newer Superstars quicker than they actually have.

“Could it just be too much, too fast? Either way I don’t expect any changes to the concept… just yet,” the report noted.

It was recently reported how the NXT creative team is no longer independent from the main roster, and now falls under Senior Vice President of Creative Writing Operations Christine Lubrano and Executive Director/Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard.

