Updated Smackdown card for tonight

WWE has announced a new match and segment for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX.

The Bloodline (WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos) will be on tonight’s SmackDown to acknowledge and celebrate Reigns for his record-breaking 508 days as Universal Champion.

WWE previously announced that the Seth Rollins vs. Reigns feud would continue on tonight’s SmackDown, so it’s likely that Rollins will interrupt that celebration as payback for The Usos attacking him on Monday’s RAW.

WWE has also announced Kofi Kingston vs. Madcap Moss for tonight’s SmackDown. This will be a rematch from last week, where Moss got the win over Kingston.

tonight's SmackDown from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* The build for Royal Rumble continues

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi in a Championship Contender’s Match

* Kofi Kingston vs. Madcap Moss

* Seth Rollins and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns continue their feud for Royal Rumble

* The Bloodline (WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos) will acknowledge and celebrate Reigns’ record-breaking title reign