“The Quintessential Diva” coming to Impact Wrestling

During last night’s Impact Wrestling, a vignette aired hyping the arrival of “The Quintessential Diva.”

There were no other hints on who this mystery person is as the vignette only showed flashing lights and “is coming” along with the tagline they’re using for her.

It seems that the vignette is for Gisele Shaw, who uses The Quintessential Diva as her name on the independent scene. She is currently the PROGRESS Women’s champion and trained at the Storm Wrestling Academy.

Several years ago, Shaw – who is Filipino with Chinese and Spanish descent – did a tryout with WWE but she was not picked up. She also wrestled for Women of Wrestling under the name Reyna Reyes.

She wrestled twice for Impact Wrestling in 2018 during their One Night Only events.