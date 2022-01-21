Rocky Romero off tonight’s AEW Rampage due to COVID

Rocky Romero has been pulled from tonight’s AEW Rampage episode due to COVID-19.

Romero announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19, and is off tonight’s show. Romero was scheduled to reunite RPG Vice with Trent Beretta to go up against The Young Bucks. The new match will see Nick Jackson take on Beretta. Matt Jackson and Orange Cassidy will be in their corners.

Romero wrote, “Sorry everyone… Gonna have push back the RPG Vice reunion. COVID got me. Currently I’m feeling very mild symptoms. I’m vaxed and boosted so should kick right out of this!!”

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Rampage from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 10pm ET. Below is the updated line-up, along with the related tweets:

* Hook vs. Serpentico

* Nick Jackson with Matt Jackson vs. Trent Beretta with Orange Cassidy

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Anna Jay

* Jon Moxley vs. Ethan Page