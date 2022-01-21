Live Impact Wrestling Spoilers from Florida 1/21/2022

Impact Wrestling is currently taping matches and segments from the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Below are ongoing spoilers:

* Laredo Kid defeated Blake Christian in a match taped for Before The Impact

* Eddie Edwards defeated Big Kon (fka Konnor of The Ascension) in a match taped for Before The Impact

* Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt are on commentary

* PCO vs. Chris Sabin is announced as the main event

* Jake Something defeated Chris Bey. After the match, The Guerrillas of Destiny came out and attacked Something until Mike Bailey made the save. Jay White then came out and beat Bailey up. The Bullet Club stood tall to end the segment

* The rogue group of ROH wrestlers are seen in the crowd. Josh Alexander, Rhino, Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards and Chris Sabin come to the ring. Scott D’Amore comes out and makes ROH vs. Impact in a 5-on-5 match at No Surrender

* The Knockouts are all surrounding the ring. Gail Kim is in the ring. Knockouts Champion Mickie James comes out and she will face Tasha Steelz at No Surrender. Tasha and Savannah Evans try to attack Mickie and Chelsea Green but they get the upperhand

(H/T to Dakota Cohen and Jimmy Blu for tonight’s spoilers)