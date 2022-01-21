LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package looking at recent happenings between Seth Rollins and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. We also see SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos attacking Rollins on RAW. We’re live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee as Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

– We go right to the ring and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are already out – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. They say they are here for reason only – to acknowledge the longest-reigning WWE Universal Champion, who has been champion for 508 days. They say there have been a few big names to hold the Universal Title but not that long – not Kevin Owens, not Seth Rollins, not current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, but there is one – the Head of The Table, the Tribal Chief. They go on with the grand introduction for their cousin, Roman Reigns. The music hits and out comes Reigns to a loud reaction.

Reigns stops on the way to the ring and raises the strap in the air as pyro goes off. He hits the ring to more pyro as fans boo and cheer. Reigns takes the mic and tells Nashville to acknowledge him. The Usos put him over and send us to a video package begins with Reigns winning the Universal Title at WWE Payback 2020. The video includes more footage from Reigns’ 508-day reign. Reigns is all smiles as we come back from the video. Before he can speak, the music interrupts and out comes Rollins to another mixed reaction.

Rollins asks what kind of party would this be without him. He gives them props for the video package and congratulates Reigns. Rollins says we should celebrate the fact that a title reign will be ending soon, and for Reigns making a man out of him last week. Rollins goes on about how Reigns took what he said literally, and sent his cousins to RAW to speak for him. Rollins goes on and says we should be celebrating the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. Rollins says The Usos are the cornerstone of Reigns’ success, and all of this wouldn’t be possible if Reigns didn’t have them. Rollins tries to get a chant going for The Usos.

Reigns says Rollins comes out here and makes the same excuses. He wonders if John Cena wrote that promo because he’s saying the same thing. Reigns promises their Royal Rumble match will be one-on-one and he will win. Rollins tells Reigns to put his money where his mouth is – Rollins offers to find a partner to face The Usos and if they win, The Usos will be banned from ringside at The Rumble. The Usos agree and say we’ve got a main event. The Usos say Rollins is crazy, and he won’t be able to find anyone in the back to deal with him so they’re good. Rollins says they have a point but… the music interrupts and out comes Owens.

Owens joins Rollins on the stage. Reigns calls for this stupid music to be cut. He says nothing is official until The Tribal Chief approves. Reigns says when Rollins loses tonight, that means he will also lose his Royal Rumble title shot and then Reigns is going on vacation until WrestleMania 38. Reigns asks if they have a deal. Rollins thinks it over and finally accepts the challenge. Rollins’ music starts up as The Bloodline looks on. We go to commercial.

Kofi Kingston vs. Madcap Moss

Back from the break and Madcap Moss is in the ring with Happy Baron Corbin. They brag about being on a roll of momentum as of late, taking out Drew McIntyre and The New Day. The music interrupts and out comes Kofi Kingston to a pop. Kingston stops on the entrance-way and introduces Big E, who comes out to a pop.

Big E and Corbin watch from ringside as Kofi and Moss go at it. Moss levels Kofi with a shoulder. Kofi comes back and drops Moss, then nails a big right hand. Kofi with the Boom Drop in the middle of the ring as Big E cheers him on.

Kofi waits for Trouble In Paradise as fans chant for The New Day. Corbin provides a distraction from the apron, allowing Moss to deck Kofi from behind. Moss works Kofi over and tosses him to the floor. Moss follows and sends Kofi into the steel ring steps but he leaps over them, and flies back at Moss to drop him at ringside. Big E follows up and takes out Corbin on the floor. We go to commercial with The New Day celebrating in front of the announce table.

Moss with more offense in the ring after the break now. Moss catches Kofi with a big Spinebuster. Moss stomps away in the corner now. Moss charges but hits the turnbuckles as Kofi moves. Kofi rallies and mounts offense now, nailing a big dropkick. Moss cuts him off but Kofi hits a hurricanrana out of the corner for a close 2 count. Kofi with more offense until Moss spikes him out of the air, driving him into the mat for a close 2 count.

Moss goes for a Razor’s Edge but Kofi slides out to his feet, then levels Moss with a jumping kick to the face out of nowhere. Kofi covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

– After the match, Big E joins Kofi to celebrate as the music hits and we get replays. Corbin acts like he wants to come in and Big E tells him to jump if he feels froggy. Corbin decides against coming in as Moss gets back to his feet. Big E drops Moss with a Big Ending in the middle of the ring as Corbin looks on from the floor. The New Day dances to celebrate.

– Cole sends us to a Progressive-sponsored Match Flo video looking at how Aliyah won her blue brand singles in-ring debut over Natalya last week, setting a new record for the fastest win ever at 3.17 seconds.

Aliyah vs. Natalya

We go back to the ring and out comes Aliyah for a rematch of last week’s in-ring debut. She hits the ring and poses in the corner as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and country music singer Jimmie Allen is shown at ringside. Natalya wraps her entrance now. Summer Rae is shown in the front row now, and is introduced as a WWE Legend from Nashville. She gets a pop and her Royal Rumble return is promoted. The bell rings and Aliyah rolls Natalya up for a quick 2 count.

Natalya takes it to the corner and talks some trash, working Aliyah over. Natalya drops her for a 2 count. Natalya with more trash talking. Aliyah counters with a quick roll-up. More back and forth between the two. Aliyah fights back from the apron and goes to the top, nailing a hurricanrana takedown. Aliyah runs into a big discus clothesline. Natalya with more offense and trash talking now. Aliyah counters for another roll-up for 2.

Natalya rocks her and stomps away as the referee warns her. Natalya goes on and keeps Aliyah down, then stomps away again as the referee warns her. Natalya keeps stomping and the referee calls the match.

Winner by DQ: Aliyah

– After the bell, Samantha Irvin announces Aliyah as the winner and Natalya seethes some more. Natalya stomps away until the music interrupts and out comes Xia Li, The Protector. Natalya looks a bit nervous as Li hits the ring. Natalya goes to attack but Li strikes her and knocks her out of the ring. Li checks on Aliyah as a shocked Natalya looks on from ringside. Natalya backs up the ramp as Li and Aliyah stand together in the ring.

Los Lotharios vs. The Viking Raiders

We go back to the ring and out comes Los Lotharios – Angel and Humberto. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Los Lotharios look on as #1 contenders The Viking Raiders hit the ring – Erik and Ivar. We see how The Vikings won a Fatal 4 Way last week to become the new #1 contenders to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future title shot. The match begins and Ivar starts off with Humberto but Erik comes in for the double team.

Angel tags in and they double team Erik now. Los Lotharios with another quick tag and double team offense on Erik. Humberto with a 2 count. Humberto goes for a moonsault in the middle of the ring but Erik counters and levels him with a knee to the face. Ivar and Angel tag in now. Ivar unloads and hits a crossbody. Humberto runs in but Ivar nails a big spin kick to the mouth. Angel blocks Ivar from the corner and covers for a close 2 count.

Ivar is double teamed but Erik tags in and they hit a big combination Spinebuster and World’s Strongest Slam to Los Lotharios. Humberto then takes The Viking Experience in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Erik and Ivar stand tall and celebrate as the music hits. We go to replays.

– We see what happened between Naomi and Sonya Deville last week with Adam Pearce granting a Championship Contender’s match to Naomi.

Championship Contender’s Match: SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi

We go back to the ring and out comes Naomi to a pop for this non-title Championship Contender’s match, with a future title shot up for grabs. Naomi hits the ring and we go back to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.