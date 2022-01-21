Deonna Purrazzo would like to see Toni Storm in Impact

If Deonna Purrazzo had her way, Toni Storm would find her next wrestling home in Impact Wrestling. Storm, you may recall, exited WWE in December after reportedly requesting her release. Purrazzo, who is close friends with Storm, told Sportskeeda Wrestling that Impact has everything Storm needs.

“One of my very best friends is Toni Storm,” Purrazzo said when asked who she would want to join the company (per Fightful). “So I’m going to say Toni Storm, in terms of wanting to wrestle her. Also, in terms of, I think everything that she needs as a human, IMPACT provides. Just, yeah. I want to see her thrive in whatever she chooses to do next, whether it’s wrestling, or whether it’s not.”

Storm has yet to announce her future plans. She was released in late December and is believed to have a 90 non-compete clause like most talent.