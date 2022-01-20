Sami Zayn reportedly re-signs

Sami Zayn has reportedly re-signed with WWE.

It was reported in mid-December that Zayn was rumored to have signed a new WWE contract as his previous deal was set to expire at the end of 2021.

In an update, word now is that Zayn signed a new multi-year contract with WWE, according to Fightful Select. There is no word on the exact length of the deal, but it could be for the three years that several talents have re-signed for, including Zayn’s good friend Kevin Owens last month.

Zayn was said to be “kind of private” about his contract negotiations with WWE, but the company made it clear that they wanted to retain his services, and a new deal was reached.

There was talk within AEW of that company being interested in Zayn if he were to leave WWE, and ROH was also reportedly in bringing Zayn back before they went on a hiatus.

Zayn is currently feuding with Jackass star Johnny Knoxville for a payoff in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match later this month. He is also the current #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, but there’s no word on when the title match will happen as Nakamura has been recovering from a hand injury.

Zayn originally signed a three-year WWE contract in 2018, which was modified a bit due to time off for surgery. He will remain with the company for the next few years.

