Moxley is back… and starts promo by dropping F-bomb on fan

Jon Moxley returned on AEW Dynamite last night on TBS and started his promo by telling a fan to go f*ck himself!

With complete silence in the arena as fans waited to hear what Mox had to say, one fan wasn’t impressed. “Go have a drink and get this trash out of the ring,” the fan said, followed by a boo. Some fans laughed but Mox did not.

“Hey go f*ck yourself, get that guy outta here. Piece of shit” Moxley responded to a big ovation from the 4,000-strong Washington DC crowd.

Mox had just returned after checking himself in an alcohol rehab facility a few months ago so the fan’s comment wasn’t particularly very sensitive.

The former AEW World champion acknowledged the scars he has inside and said no one should be ashamed of them. He thanked the fans for their support during these rough times and now that he’s free, he will take pro wrestling by storm again and no one in AEW can make him go through worse things that what he went through the past few months.

Moxley will be wrestling this Friday on Rampage against Ethan Page.