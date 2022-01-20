AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite drew 1.032 million viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 6.5% from last week’s episode, which drew 969,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.44 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 12.82% from last week’s 0.39 rating. This week’s 0.44 key demographic rating represents 570,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 12.87% from last week’s 505,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.39 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.44 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #3 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #29 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #31 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the best audience since the Second Anniversary episode on October 6, and the second-best key demo rating since September 29. This is obviously not a fair comparison for this week with RAW going up against a strong NFL playoff game, but AEW can say that they had the #1 wrestling show on cable this week in the 18-49 key demographic by doing a 0.44 rating compared to the 0.43 scored by RAW. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 6.5% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 12.82% from last week.

While AEW Dynamite topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.44 rating, The Five on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 4.203 million viewers, ranking #5 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.32 key demo rating.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 20.8% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 22.2% from the previous year. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite aired live from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Jon Moxley’s return, CM Punk vs. Shawn Spears, Serena Deeb vs. Skye Blue, FTR vs. Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson, the return of AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes, Adam Cole and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker vs. Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander, Malakai Black and Brody King vs. Brian Pillman, Jr. and Griff Garrison, plus the main event – Sting and Darby Allin vs. The Acclaimed.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode