WWE attorney Jerry McDevitt talks about his unique relationship with Vince McMahon

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette held a Q&A session with WWE’s big shot lawyer Jerry McDevitt, revealing some interesting stuff along the way.

McDevitt, who is a partner at the K&L Gates law firm in downtown Pittsburgh, said he was originally recruited by WWE to represent Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart after he was arrested by the FBI for fighting with a US Air attendant on the way to a show.

The 72-year-old attorney, who said has been working towards retiring soon, said he keeps WWE as a client due to his longstanding relationship and friendship with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

“Most relationships nowadays with lawyers and publicly traded companies are at the general counsel level,” McDevitt said. “Outside lawyers work with the general counsel of the company and never with the CEO or chairman of the board.

He said that his relationship is different as he deals directly with Vince.

“It always has been. It always will be. That’s kind of a unique relationship in the landscape of the law these days for the outside counsel to have that sort of direct relationship.”

McDevitt joked that he’s been telling McMahon that he wants to retire but obviously that’s not news Vince wants to hear.