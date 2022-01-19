Thunder Rosa talks about training with Cris Cyborg

“We trained for about an hour, an hour and a half. Then, I was like, ‘I want to have a match with you.’ ‘What?’ Her husband was like, ‘Yeah, let’s have a match.’ We had a really cool match, like a three-minute match. I was like, ‘You’re going to catch me on a crossbody.’ Her husband was like, ‘Are you crazy?’ I jumped from the cage onto her, she catches me in a really weird way, she rolls back over, grabs me again, and we did this spot maybe like ten times because it was so much fun. ‘What am I thinking?’ I forget that not everybody is a pro wrestler. We were talking wrestling jargon and I was like, ‘You have to sell.’ ‘Sell?’ Just seeing her train live, I was in awe. There have been two times I’ve been afraid. One, the first time I stepped in a cage when they jumped me for me to figure out what MMA was all about and when she was like ‘you wanna train today?’ I was like, ‘I’m going to die.’ We like sparred too. That was really cool. MMA fighters are so in control when they spar with people, especially new people. You’re not going to eat their lunch because you want them to learn something and see how they move.”

source: Fightful

Speaking of Thunder Rosa…