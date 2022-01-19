Karrion Kross: “I’m doing a movie this year”

Karrion Kross reveals why he started growing his hair out:

“I’m doing a movie this year. And for the character, for the role, they asked me, ‘Can you grow your hair out?’ And I was like, ‘Absolutely’. ‘Okay. Cool. We need you to grow it as long as possible and we’ll assess from there.’ So I was like, perfect, I’ve been fucking dying to, you know, have an opportunity or a reason to grow my hair out. I’ve wanted to, but I, as I’ve said before I’ve been very committed to the presentation of that character. I’ve been buzzing and shaving it forever. Yeah, I guess a lot of you didn’t know that I could grow hair. To me it’s really funny because everyone’s talking about this. To me, it’s funny, I don’t know.”

source: Wrestling Inc.