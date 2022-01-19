Indie promotion pulls Nyla Rose due to COVID-19

AEW star Nyla Rose has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The Enjoy Wrestling promotion took to Twitter today to announce that Rose has been pulled from Saturday’s Striking Distance event at Mr. Smalls Theatre in Millvale, Pennsylvania due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rose was scheduled to wrestle Edith Surreal at the event.

“Welp, we have some bad news. Nyla Rose has contracted COVID and will not be able to participate in Striking Distance this Saturday. This is obviously upsetting, but what can you do? Shit happens. We wish @NylaRoseBeast a speedy recovery and are working to find a replacement,” the promotion wrote.

Rose has not commented on Enjoy’s Twitter announcement as of this writing.

Rose did media in Washington, DC earlier this week to promote tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Entertainment & Sports Arena, and it was noted that this would be a homecoming for the former AEW Women’s World Champion. The appearance likely has been nixed due to the COVID-19 diagnosis.

Rose last wrestled on Friday’s AEW Rampage, teaming with Penelope Ford and The Bunny for a win over Kris Statlander, Red Velvet and Leyla Hirsch. Before that, Rose had only worked one other match in 2022, and that was a tag team win with Emi Sakura over Skye Blue and Tina San Antonio on the January 10 edition of Elevation. Rose has not worked Dynamite since losing to Ruby Soho in the AEW TBS Title Tournament back on the December 22 Holiday Bash episode.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the full tweet from Enjoy Wrestling below: