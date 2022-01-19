Brock Lesnar trademark filings

WWE filed to trademark the name of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar last week.

WWE filed to trademark “Brock Lesnar” on January 14. The use descriptions included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing are for general pro wrestling and sports/entertainment use, and various merchandise use.

Records show that WWE filed to trademark “Brock Lesnar” for general pro wrestling and sports/entertainment use back on January 9, 2020, but that application is still marked as live/pending.

The following use descriptions were included with the USPTO filing from last week:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

“Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts”

“Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; playsets for use with action figures; toy vehicles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; tabletop action skill games; construction toys; playing cards; puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; novelty face masks; Christmas tree decorations; toy spinning tops; arcade games; kites; bobble-head dolls; puppets; card games; toy guitars; toy water guns; vinyl products for playing in a pool; doll furniture; party favors in the nature of crackers and noisemakers; skateboards; toy scooters; paper party favors; collectible championship belts”

Lesnar reportedly signed a WWE contract that is good for around 18 months last summer. He is scheduled to defend his title against Bobby Lashley at the WWE Royal Rumble on January 29.

Stay tuned for more.