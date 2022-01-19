AXS announces upcoming NJPW episodes

AXS TV issued the following today:

AXS TV PUTS THE SPOTLIGHT ON SIX CLASSIC NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING EPISODES, KICKING OFF WITH AN ICONIC CHAMPIONSHIP BOUT PITTING CHRIS JERICHO VS KENNY OMEGA ON JANUARY 20 AS THE NETWORK GETS READY FOR NEW EPISODES MARCH 3

Other Highlights Include Kazuchika Okada vs Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Heavyweight Title, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Kota Ibushi in the G1 Climax 28 Final, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Jay White in New Beginning in Osaka, Juice Robinson vs Jon Moxley in the Best Of The Super Juniors 26, Kota Ibushi vs Jay White in the G1 Climax 29 Final, & More

The Special Event Leads Up to the Return of the NJPW Series on AXS TV, Featuring All-New Episodes Beginning Thursday, March 3 at 10 P.M. ET

LOS ANGELES (January 19, 2022) – AXS TV, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., gets viewers ready for the return of New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) to the Network’s lineup with a special selection of six classic episodes, highlighting some of the promotion’s most unforgettable matches from its initial AXS TV run—kicking off on Thursday, January 20 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. The event leads up to the premiere of all-new exclusive NJPW episodes on AXS TV, beginning Thursday, March 3 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

The commemorative block begins with a pair of iconic co-main event matchups from 2018’s iconic Wrestle Kingdom 12—NJPW’s premier annual program—opening on January 20 with a dream bout pitting pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho against international fan-favorite Kenny Omega in a no disqualification duel for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship; followed by Kazuchika Okada defending his IWGP Heavyweight Championship during his history-making fourth reign, against challenger Tetsuya Naito on January 27.

Other highlights include the culmination of NJPW’s biggest tournament of the year, as franchise mainstays Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi go toe-to-toe in the G1 CLIMAX 28 Final on February 3. On February 10, relive Hiroshi Tanahashi defending his IWGP Heavyweight title against Jay White from New Beginning in Osaka. Then, tune in for the incredible clash from the final day of the Best Of The Super Juniors 26 tour on February 17, as Juice Robinson puts his IWGP United States Championship on the line against longtime rival Jon Moxley in his NJPW debut. The classic block concludes on February 24, with a landmark evening that finds Kota Ibushi taking on Bullet Club brawler Jay White in the G1 Climax 29 Final.

“This is an unprecedented selection showcasing the best competitors of the modern era, from established icons such as Jericho, Omega, Okada, and Naito, to the stunning evolution of top stars such as Jay White and Shingo Takagi,” said Scott D’Amore, EVP of Content Creation for Anthem’s Sports Group. “Many of these featured bouts helped set the table for current storylines that our viewers will see play out in the weeks ahead, making this classic lineup the perfect lead-in to our fresh crop of upcoming episodes. True wrestling enthusiasts won’t want to miss a second of this incredible collection, giving fans both old and new a chance to relive some of the most epic matches, brutal feuds, and unforgettable title fights from NJPW’s original AXS TV run.”

AXS TV’s complete New Japan Pro-Wrestling Classic Lineup is as follows (all times Eastern):

Thursday, January 20

-10pE – Wrestle Kingdom 12, Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

Thursday, January 27

-10pE – Wrestle Kingdom 12, Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito

Thursday, February 3

-10pE – G1 CLIMAX 28 Final, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kota Ibushi

Thursday, February 10

-10pE – New Beginning in Osaka: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White

Thursday, February 17

-10pE – Best Of The Super Juniors 26: Juice Robinson vs. Jon Moxley

Thursday, February 24

-10pE – G1 CLIMAX 29 Final, Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White