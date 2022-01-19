1/19/22 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Washington, D.C.

Jon Moxley’s music hits, and he makes his return to AEW. Moxley starts cutting a promo, but someone in the crowd yells at him about his problems, and Moxley tells the guy to go fuck himself and calls him a piece of shit. Moxley talks about his problem and says no one makes it through life unscathed. He says everyone has scars, and the important ones are the ones on the inside. He says we all try to pretend those aren’t there, but those are the ones who tell the stories and make us who we are. Moxley says no one is perfect and no one should be afraid to stand up and bare it all. Moxley says he doesn’t run from demons, he just beats the shit out of them. Moxley thanks everyone who has had his back, and says he is going on a pilgrimage in 2022 and will do whatever the hell in wants in the world of professional wrestling. He says he is truly free, but he has been to hell and it is truly liberating. He says if anyone in AEW or in the world thinks they can put him through more than what he has already been through, he is thirsty. He says all he drinks these days is blood and leaves the ring.

MJF cuts a promo backstage, where Wardlow is with him. MJF says CM Punk got beat down by Wardlow last week, and took the cheap way out. MJF insults Wardlow for getting beat, but then says he is hear to apologize. MJF says it is Wardlow’s birthday, and he deserves a sincere apology. He says, however, Wardlow puts his hands on him, so he is docking his pay. Wardlow stares at MJF and MJF says if Wardlow gets into the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match and wins the TNT Championship for him, his pay will go back up. MJF then hypes up Shawn Spears in his match against Punk later tonight.

Match #1 – Mixed Tag Team Match: Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander

Baker and Statlander start the match, but Baker immediately tags in Cole. Cassidy comes in, but Cole tags Baker back in. Baker gets in Cassidy’s face, and he delivers his devastating shins kicks, but she stomps on his foot. Statlander comes in and drops Baker with a scoop slam and then boops her nose. Statlander goes for Big Bang Theory, but Baker gets away and tags in Cole. Cole tells Statlander to back up, but Cassidy drops him with a cross-body. Cole comes back with a pump kick, but Cassidy comes back with a swinging DDT that sends Cole to the floor. Baker goes after Cassidy, but Statlander kicks her in the midsection and drops her with a delayed vertical suplex. Cassidy shoves Statlander over to finally drop Baker to the mat. Baker goes to the floor with Cole as Cassidy and Statlander pose in the ring. Cassidy and Statlander go to the apron, and Statlander moonsaults onto Baker as Cassidy simply falls onto Cole. Cassidy and Statlander hug, but Baker and Cole come back with superkicks and share a kiss. Baker and Cole keep control on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cole is in control of Cassidy in the ring. Cole sends Cassidy across the ring, but Cassidy comes back and they take each other down with simultaneous clotheslines. Statlander and Baker tag in, and Statlander drops Baker with a few clotheslines. Statlander delivers a back-breaker, followed by a forearm strike in the corner. Statlander delivers a kick in the corner, followed by a Blue Thunder Bomb. Statlander goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Baker comes back with a back-slide for a two count, and then delivers a fisherman’s neck-breaker. Cole and Cassidy come in, and they exchange shots. Cole comes back with a kick to the leg, followed by an enzuigiri. Cole picks Cassidy up, but Cassidy counters with Stundog Millionaire. Baker makes a blind tag as Cole takes Cassidy down. Baker delivers a Curb Stomp to Cassidy, but Statlander comes to the ring and slams Baker down. Statlander goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Statlander goes up top, but Cole gets over Baker to protect her. Statlander delivers Area 451 to both of them and Cassidy tags in. Cassidy delivers the Beach Break to Cole and goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out.

Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Cole ducks to the ramp. Cassidy goes for a dive, but Cole meets him with a kick to the face. Cole sets up for Panama Sunrise on the ramp, but Statlander pushes Cassidy into the ring. Cole acts like he is going to hit the Panama Sunrise on Statlander, but Baker delivers a superkick to her. Baker lays Statlander out with a Pittsburgh Sunrise on the ramp, and Cole hits the Panama Sunrise on Cassidy in the ring. Cole goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Cole clears out the timekeeper’s area, and he and Baker set the table at ringside. Cole gets back into the ring, but Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch. Cole ducks, and Cassidy backs into Baker on the apron and sends her through the table. Cole delivers a low-blow and delivers the Boom. The referee is checking on Baker, but Cole calls him back into the ring and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Alex Marvez interviews Chris Jericho, Ortiz, and Santana. They will take on Daniel Garcia and 2point0 next week. Jericho says he doesn’t care about Eddie Kingston, but Ortiz says they do and tells Jericho to tread carefully. Santana and maybe Kingston was right when he said Jericho might the reason they aren’t the tag team champions. Santana asks when Jericho has truly had their back, and maybe next week they will prove that they don’t actually need him.

Marvez is now backstage with Adam Cole. Cole tells Marvez to go away and says Orange Cassidy has been a thorn in his side for far too long, and now he has decided to put his hands on his girlfriend. Cole asks what more that he needs to do, and says he is going to destroy him next week. He challenges Cassidy to a Lights Out Match next week at Beach Break, and says it is about time he ends his career.

A video package for the match between CM Punk and Shawn Spears airs. MJF joins the commentary team before the match.

Match #2 – Singles Match: CM Punk vs. Shawn Spears

Spears goes for the C-4, but Punk ducks under and hits the GTS for the pin fall.

Winner: CM Punk

-After the match, MJF sneaks into the ring as Punk is in the corner. MJF tries to back away, but Punk grabs his scarf. Punk goes for a right hand, but MJF escapes the ring as Punk holds onto his scarf. They stare each other down as Punk puts on the scarf.

Backstage, Billy Gunn brings a cameraman and meets Christian Cage outside. He says his boys are ranked in the top five, and says it is about time they get a shot at the tag titles that Cage’s boys have. Cage says Gunn’s kids have it all and they got it from him, but when the lights got bright he could never have that statement win. Cage says the apples don’t fall far from the tree, and Gunn puts his hands on Cage. Austin and Colten run in and they beat Cage down.

The AEW TNT Champion, Cody Rhodes, makes his return. Back from the break, Rhodes has a ladder set up in the ring. Rhodes says he remembers a promo from a guy named CM Punk, which was called The Pipebomb. He says Punk laid out a roadmap, listed things like going to NJPW, working with ROH, and teaming with The Young Bucks. Rhodes says, as destiny and fate would have it, Punk was unable to do those things, but he would end up here in AEW. Rhodes says Punk’s return is the comeback of the decade, and everyone is loving it. He says in the void that Punk left, someone did all of those things: him. He says he carried everything on his shoulders and everyone cheered. He says he won’t turn heel because the fans cheered when he needed them the most. Rhodes says people talk about The Forbidden Door, but he was the one who built it. He says he has been gone for two weeks, and says The Young Bucks almost started the Wednesday Night Wars all over again. He says the Bucks don’t need to beat developmental again. He says his friend Ricky Starks got into it with Jay Lethal, and puts over the Lethal Injection. Rhodes brings up Malakai Black, and says they are not in the business of renaming people, but Brody King coming to the ring and calling himself Brody is brave. Rhodes says they don’t have secondary belts in AEW, but there are currently two TNT titles. Rhodes says the contract is in the mail for Sammy Guevara, and the contract is for a ladder match for the Undisputed TNT Championship next week at Beach Break. Rhodes climbs the ladder and holds his title in the air.

Tony Schiavone is backstage with Anna Jay, John Silver, Jade Cargill, and Smart Mark Sterling. Jay has answered Cargill’s open challenge for the TBS Championship. Silver says Jay is ranked number two and will be the one to beat Cargill for the title. Jay says she has wrapped barbed wire around her arms to beat girls before, and she will do whatever it takes to beat Cargill. Cargill says Jay needs to understand that this is still That Bitch Show.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: The Kings of the Throne (Malakai Black and Brody King) vs. The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) (w/Julia Hart)

King backs Garrison into the corner and Black tags in. Black delivers a back elbow, and applies a side-headlock. King tags in and slams Garrison to the mat. King grabs Garrison, but Garrison gets free and tags in Pillman. Pillman slaps King and sets up for Air Pillman, but Pillman hesitates and goes to the floor. King charges around the ring and slams Garrison into the steel steps. King takes Pillman into the ring, but HOB double team him and Black takes him down with a leg-sweep. King sentons onto Pillman, and then they take out Garrison when he gets into the ring. Black and King drop Pillman with Dante’s Inferno and get the pin fall.

Winners: The Kings of the Black Throne

-After the match, Black tells the worshipers of the House of Black to rise, but a promo from PAC interrupts. PAC says he sees clearly now, and Black is power hungry. PAC tells Black it is exhausting, and he is out of Black’s reach. PAC says Black expected him to bow down and call him master. PAC takes off the blindfold, showing his eyes are healed.

Adam Page tells Lance Archer to come take a shot at the AEW World Championship as Jake Roberts hypes Archer up.

Brandon Cutler is looking for The Young Bucks, but Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero walk up. Romero says the Best Friends have been losing to The Elite every week, and they are tired of it. Romero says he and Beretta have beaten The Bucks many times, and they issue a challenge for Rampage this Friday night.

Match #4 – Singles Match: Frankie Kazarian vs. Lance Archer (w/Dan Lambert and Jake Roberts)

Archer delivers an elbow strike, but Kazarian comes back with a few strikes. Kazarian delivers a low dropkick and runs the ropes, but Archer delivers a clothesline to the back of Kazarian’s head. Archer takes Kazarian to the corner and delivers a double-hand chop. Archer beats Kazarian down and takes him to the corner. Archer delivers an elbow strike, follows by a right hand. Archer suplexes Kazarian across the ring and delivers headbutts in the corner. Kazarian comes back with a back elbow, but Archer clotheslines him on the apron as the show heads to a commercial.