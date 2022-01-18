WWE/USA Network shows to air on Syfy during Winter Olympics

WWE NXT and WWE RAW are scheduled to be bumped from the USA Network to Syfy due to live coverage of the Winter Olympics from Beijing.

The February 7 and February 14 RAW episodes will air on Syfy at 8pm ET, according to PWInsider. The February 8 and February 15 NXT episodes will also air on Syfy at 8pm ET instead of the USA Network that week.

The USA Network will air Men’s Figure Skating in place of RAW on February 7, while Freestyle Skiing will air in place of RAW on February 14. USA will also air Men’s Skating in place of NXT on February 8, while Men’s Curling or Men’s Skiing will air in place of NXT on February 15.

The February 7 RAW will air live from the Ball Arena in Denver, while the February 14 RAW will air live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. This will be the Valentine’s Day edition of RAW, and the go-home red brand show for Elimination Chamber.

This will be the first time USA bumps RAW from its normal timeslot in decades.

Stay tuned for more.