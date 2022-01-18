NXT preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 will be the second episode of the new era with NXT Champion Bron Breakker leading the brand.

The 2022 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will kick off tonight, and continue next week. First round matches include MSK vs. Jacket Time, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Legado del Fantasma, The Creed Brothers vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, and Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward.

As seen in the promo below, WWE is teasing an appearance by Elektra Lopez on this week’s show. She picked Santos Escobar over Xyon Quinn on last week’s NXT.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* Elektra Lopez plans to unleash

* The 2022 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicks off

* Tony D’Angelo hosts a memorial service for Pete Dunne

* WALTER vs. Roderick Strong