LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT EPISODE

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with LA Knight arriving to the WWE Performance Center parking lot in a red car. He hops out and greets several NXT Superstars on his way into the venue, but he’s looking for Grayson Waller. We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring as Knight makes his way out.

Knight takes the mic as fans chant his name. He gets the crowd hyped up but wants to get straight to business. Knight calls Waller out, telling him to bring his scrawny ass to the ring so Knight can finish what he started last week. There’s no sign of Waller. Knight turns his back and asks if this is what it takes because we know Waller won’t look him in the eyes. Knight goes on running Waller down and talking about their issues, taking shots at the newcomer.

The music hits and out comes Waller to the entrance-way. He has a restraining order to keep Knight away from him. Fans boo. Waller says Knight attacked him like a dog last week. Waller says this restraining order is for his safety, but more importantly for Knight’s safety. Waller slides a copy into the ring and it says if Knight gets within 50 feet of him, he will be arrested immediately. Waller taunts Knight but Knight tells him to shut up. Knight says this is impressive, even for Waller. This is big, real big, because… Knight asks fans what they think and they boo the order.

Fans chant “rip that shit!” and Waller dares Knight to, threatening legal action. Knight says Waller may have a restraining order against him, but he doesn’t have one against this person… the music hits and out comes Dexter Lumis. Waller turns and waits for Lumis, ready to fight, but he’s not coming out. Lumis starts slithering up from behind now. He attacks Waller but Waller scrambles and gets away to block The Silence. Knight gives Waller two options – lift the order and get dropped on his head by Knight, or get choked out by Lumis. Either way, Waller is getting his ass kicked tonight. We go to commercial.

Dexter Lumis vs. Grayson Waller

Back from the break and Dexter Lumis levels Grayson Waller with a big shoulder tackle. The match is underway, meaning the restraining order against LA Knight still stands.

Fans chant or Lumis as he keeps control of the match. Waller drops Lumis with a jawbreaker and mounts some offense now. Waller works on the arm now as fans chant “Grayson sucks!” at him. Lumis with strikes and big knees out of the corner now. Waller works Lumis around the ring until Lumis nails a big pop-up uppercut. Lumis with a neckbreaker in the middle of the ring.

Lumis takes his time with Waller now as fans chant for him. Lumis with a second and a third neckbreaker for a close 2 count. Waller turns it back around and levels Lumis at ringside with a clothesline. Waller shows off while standing over Lumis at the announce table. Fans chant “you still suck!” as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Lumis is beating Waller around the ring. Lumis with a big back-drop in the middle of the ring. Lumis with a leg drop and more offense as fans rally for him. Lumis goes for The Silence but it’s blocked as Waller scrambles to the rope. They go to the floor and Waller sends Lumis into the barrier.

Waller returns to the ring to distract the referee while a big mystery man attacks Lumis at ringside and sends him into the ring post face-first. The bodyguard rolls Lumis back in and Waller puts him back down with his Stunner finisher for the pin to win.

Winner: Grayson Waller

– After the match, Waller stands tall and celebrates as the music hits and fans boo him. We go to replays. Waller stands at the entrance-way with his new bodyguard, showing him off.

– Vic shows us the backstage segment released on Monday, where m WALTER got physical with Malcolm Bivens in the locker room until Roderick Strong made the save and had words with WALTER. Strong vs. WALTER will be tonight’s main event.

– We get a video package on the 2022 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, with a look at each of the 8 teams. Vic also shows us the tournament bracket. The Dusty Cup trophy is on display.

2022 NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match: The Creed Brothers vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

We go back to the ring and out comes The Diamond Mine – The Creed Brothers with Malcolm Bivens. Brutus Creed and Julius Creed hit the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and MSK is backstage talking about The Dusty Cup. Legado del Fantasma interrupts and the two teams have words over who will win the tournament. We go back to the ring and out comes Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. They hit the ring and pose in the corners as The Creed Brothers look on.

Brutus starts off with Jensen and takes him into the ropes, then backs of. Brutus takes Jensen down and grounds him. Jensen comes back with a big knee to the head of Brutus, and some trash talking. Jensen keeps control and beats Brutus around the ring, into their corner. Briggs tags in and delivers a big powerslam. Briggs with a big corner clothesline to Julius now. They level Julius with a big double team, and another double team of right hands from the floor.

Fans rally for The Creeds now. They double team Jensen and Brutus launches him over the top rope to the floor with a belly-to-belly suplex. Julius tags back in and kicks Jensen around, then grounds him in the middle of the ring. Julius scoops Jensen and spikes him into the mat. Brutus tags in and his brother slams him on top of Jensen. Brutus works Jensen over and tags Julius back in to take over.

Jensen fights back and ends up sending Julius neck-first into the middle rope as Bivens looks on from ringside. Brutus and Briggs tag in. Briggs unloads with right hands and more power moves, including a big splash for a pop. Briggs splashes Brutus in the corner and beats him down, then sends Julius over the top rope to the floor. Briggs chokeslams Brutus for a close 2 count as Julius makes the save at the last second.

Julius and Jensen are at ringside now and Julius rams Jensen head-first back into the barrier, bending the steel. Briggs gets double teamed in the ring now. Brutus delivers a big assisted slam in the middle of the ring, and Julius nails a lariat to keep Briggs down. He covers for the pin to win and advance in the tournament.

Winners: The Creed Brothers

– After the match, Bivens is all smiles as he hits the ring to celebrate with The Creed Brothers. They advance to the semi-finals and will face the winners of Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans. We go to replays. Bivens and The Creed Brothers celebrate as fans cheer them on.

– We get a video package on Dante Chen now. He talks about debuting back in September and how his father looked forward to watching him compete, but then his father passed away two months ago. He also mentions being out with a leg injury. Chen goes on and says he has a country to represent in Singapore, and a father to make proud. He is back and ready to compete. We go back to commercial.

