Jon Moxley returning to AEW on Dynamite

Jon Moxley’s AEW return is now official.

AEW announced today that Moxley will make his return on this week’s Dynamite on TBS, which will air live from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC.

“MOX IS BACK. Appearing for the first time in nearly 3 months, former #AEW World Champion @JonMoxley makes his long-awaited return to #AEWDynamite TOMORROW at 8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on @TBSNetwork!,” they wrote.

Moxley has been away from pro wrestling since early November after entering himself into treatment for alcohol use. He has not wrestled since defeating Jimmy Jacobs in a Street Fight at TWR’s Tales from The Ring 4 event on October 30, and has not been on TV or pay-per-view since the October 27 edition of AEW Dynamite, where he defeated 10 of The Dark Order in a match for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

GCW announced this week that Moxley will return to the ring this Sunday, January 23 at their The Wrld On GCW pay-per-view from Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. He will be defending the GCW World Title against Homicide.

Stay tuned for more on this week’s Dynamite and Moxley’s return. Below is the updated Dynamite line-up, along with AEW’s announcement on Moxley:

* Jon Moxley returns from three month hiatus

* CM Punk vs. Shawn Spears

* Serena Deeb vs. Skye Blue

* FTR vs. Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. The Acclaimed

* AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes makes his return

* Adam Cole and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker vs. Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander

* Malakai Black and Brody King vs. Brian Pillman, Jr. and Griff Garrison